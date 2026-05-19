March 20, 1936 - May 17, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home loading...

Bernardine Jeanne Durbin (Kempe), 90, of Waite Park died Sunday, May 17, 2026 at her home in Waite Park. Burial will be at a later date in the parish cemetery and a private celebration of life will be held at Bernie's home. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Bernie was born March 20, 1936 in rural Staples, MN to John & Veronica (Sweeney) Kempe and graduated from Staples High School. She married her high school sweetheart, George Durbin, on January 29, 1955 at the Basilica of St. Mary in Minneapolis. To this union three children were born. They lived in Minneapolis for 6 years and then moved to Tomah, WI. She and her family made their home there for 43 years. During this time, Bernie worked as a switchboard operator and at Farmers and Merchants Bank balancing accounts. Upon retiring she and George wanted to return to their MN roots. They made their home in Waite Park. Bernie lived her life for her family. She was a devout Catholic and the rock of our family in her unwavering strength, profound wisdom and boundless love. She was a dedicated mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Bernie loved to laugh and, as the family event planner, she ensured her family did as well. George's sweetheart, she was a published poet, avid storyteller, and an adventurous, generous spirit. She waved goodbye until she couldn't see you anymore and she gave the best hugs in the world. Many late nights were spent playing cards and taking casino trips with her husband. Taking care of Trent & Tilly, her 2 great grandchildren, were the highlight of her & George’s retirement.

She is survived by her children, Deborah of Waite Park; Randy (Paul) of Minneapolis; Lisa of Waite Park; grandchildren, Holli (Matthew), Heidi (Matt), Lance (Cathy), Hannah (Tony), great grandchildren, Trent, Natalie, and Myles, siblings, Bonita Hansen and Audrey Goligowski.

She is preceded in death by her soulmate and husband George, parents, and siblings, Gina, Mary, Rose, Dolores, and John.