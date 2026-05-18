September 8, 1946 - May 15, 2026

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Memorial Services will be 11:00 AM Friday, May 22, 2026 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Mildred “Millie” F. DeGree who passed away Friday at Hilltop Care Center in Watkins. Pastor Rick Koehn will officiate and burial will be at Langola Cemetery in Rice. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the Funeral Home. There will be a luncheon following the service and burial at Russel Arms Apartment Community Room; 315 Division St Sauk Rapids, MN.

Mildred “Millie” F. DeGree was born September 8, 1946 in Rice to Kelly and Addie (Warrick) Doeden. She worked as a Dietary Aide in Healthcare. Millie enjoyed bingo, shopping, magazines, and recently got into embroidering. She lived for her children and grandchildren.

Mildred is survived by her children, Jim DeGree of Fargo, Jackie Mishow of St. Cloud, Jason (Chris) DeGree of Watkins; 15 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard DeGree; son, Howie DeGree and great-grandson Dakota Lardy.