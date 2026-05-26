August 30, 1952 - May 21, 2026

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Memorial Services will be 11 AM Saturday, May 30, 2026 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Daniel “Dan” B. Hommerding, 73 who passed away Thursday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Father Eugene Doyle will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the funeral home.

Daniel was born August 30, 1952 in St. Nicholas to Ernest and Geraldine (Hennen) Hommerding. Dan earned his Associates Degree and worked as a controller at American Foods Group in South St. Paul for over 30 years. He married Connie Becker May 25, 1974 in Watkins. Dan was affiliated with St. Augustine’s Catholic Church. He enjoyed fishing, NASCAR, the Minnesota Twins, and spending time with his family and especially his grandchildren. Dan also enjoyed his Sunday afternoon drives around the Chain of Lakes, which ended with him going to get ice cream at DQ.

Dan is survived by his wife Connie of St. Cloud; children, Jen (Chad) Schaefer of Otsego, Joseph (Laura Raduns) Hommerding of Sauk Rapids, Scott (Amanda) Hommerding of Rockford; grandchildren, Amber, Ashley, Drake, Millicent, Luella; great-grandchild, Mads; siblings, Roy (Jan) Hommerding of Otsego and Carol Lahr of Eden Valley.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law Art Lahr.