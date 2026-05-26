May 10, 1937 - May 21, 2026

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Francis (Fritz) J. Theis, age 89, of Eden Valley, died on Thursday, May 21, 2026 at his home surrounded by family. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on May 27, 2026 at Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley with Fr. Donald Wagner as the Celebrant. Visitation will be held on May 26 from 4 to 7 PM at Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley. A Prayer Service will be held at 4 PM during the visitation. A viewing will also be one hour prior to the service.

Francis Theis was born May 10, 1937, to Frank and Mary (Stein) Theis at their homestead in Eden Lake Township. He attended and graduated from Eden Valley High School in 1955. As a teen, Francis helped on the family farm and the neighboring tobacco farm. He entered the Army shortly after graduating and was trained as a diesel mechanic. He was stationed in Japan for 2 ½ years of his active military experience. He returned to his parents’ homestead in 1959 and transitioned into his father’s well-drilling business. He took over the business while also pursuing his interest in racing cars at the Paynesville dirt track. He was involved in various organizations, including Knights of Columbus (3rd degree lifetime member), American Legion Post 381 for 66 years, Post 381 Honor Guard Team, Eden Valley Honorary Sportsmen's Club member, Eden Valley and Richmond bowling leagues, and a deeply devoted member plus mentor of the AA community for 56 years of sobriety. He was a lifetime member of the Assumption Church.

Fritz is well known for playing Whist with family, Widow Whist with buddies, and solitaire at the Corner Bar. Many in the community knew Fritz for his plumbing expertise. In the winter months, Fritz took time for ice fishing, early weekend days at flea markets, and threshing shows throughout the fall. His passions included birding, tracking the moon, metal detecting, listening to music, conversation, tinkering, and scrupulous collection and care of his vehicles. Francis spent many evenings listening to Twin’s baseball while completing meticulously detailed bookkeeping.

Francis first met Helen Schutz at an Eden Lakeside dance in January of 1959. They married on October 17, 1961 at Assumption Catholic Church. They created a life in Eden Valley, having ten children. Through many life challenges, Francis came to recognize the importance of family. Through his life, Francis’s children learned the values of hard work, helping neighbors and community, and devotion to loved ones. His family has an extraordinary bond with each other.

He is survived by his wife, Helen; sons, Gary of St. Cloud, Larry (Lori) of Panama City, Florida, Peter and Daniel of Eden Valley; daughters, Teresa of Watkins, Sharon of Eden Valley, Shirley (Jon) Jacklitch of Watkins, and Nancy (Nick) VanVleet of St. Cloud; 20 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; sibling, Marion (Pete) Nohner; nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends and his beloved cat named Blackie 3. Francis is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Mary (Stein) Theis; siblings & their spouses, Sister Marie O.S.F., Florence (Aloys) Rademacher, Lawrence, Margaret (Paul) Kerzman, Sylvester, and RoseAnn (Ralph) Kerzman; brother-in-law, Peter Nohner; children, Kenneth and Julie; and grandchild, Preston Theis. Pallbearers include Francis’s grandchildren John, Adam, Nathan, and Jared; grandson-in-law Ross Gunnerson; and Godson, Roger Nohner.

A special thank you to CentraCare Hospice for the wonderful care they provided.