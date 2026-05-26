April 27, 1933 - May 22, 2026

Service will be at 10am on Tuesday, June 2nd 2026 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park for Bernadette Martha Brick. Father Jeremy Ploof will officiate and burial will be at the parish cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Bernadette was born April 27th, 1933 in St. Cloud to Frank and Martha (Szafranski) Binczik. Bernadette married John “Jack” Brick on July 20th, 1954 at St. John’s Cantius. She worked for over 46 years at Herberger’s.

She is survived by her children, Anita Martin and Janine (Tim) Gully; 4 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, 2 brothers and 3 sisters.

The family would like to extend special thanks to Molly and Carrie at Quiet Oaks Hospice House and CentraCare Hospice for their loving care. At the request of Bernie there will be no visitation prior to the service. Memorials are preferred to Quiet Oaks Hospice House.