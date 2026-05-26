June 25, 1942 - May 24, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home loading...

Funeral services will be 11AM Saturday, May 30, 2026 at South Santiago Lutheran Church in Santiago Township for Richard Larson, 83 of Palmer who passed away peacefully Sunday, May 24, 2026 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta. Pastor Allison Peterson will officiate and burial will be in Snake River Cemetery in rural Becker. Visitation will be from 4-8PM on Friday and 1 hour prior to services on Saturday all at the church in Santiago Township. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Richard was born on June 25, 1942 in St. Cloud to Henry & Albertine “Tina” (Halverson) Larson. He was a hardworking, dedicated man who spent his life serving others through his work, his community, and his family. In 1961 he founded Larson’s Towing, where he became well known and respected throughout the area for his reliability, skill, and willingness to help anyone in need. In addition to his towing business, Richard was a proud member of the Local 49ers Union for many years and served on the Palmer Township Board as a supervisor for 15 years. He believed deeply in hard work, loyalty, and taking care of those he loved, and those values showed in the life he lived every day. For over 40 years, Richard shared his life with his devoted partner, Sandy. Together they built a life filled with love, family, and countless memories. Their bond was one of deep commitment, companionship, and unwavering support through all of life’s moments.

Richard is survived by his children, Todd & Shelly Larson, Teresa Larson, Deanna & Kent Marthaler, Sandy's daughters Pam & Gary Benoit, and Brenda & Doug Widmer. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Collin & Chelsea Larson; Chandler & Alexa Larson; Carson Larson (Kailyn); Loren Koshiol (Clair); Blake Koshiol; Justin Marthaler; Jared Marthaler (Alli); Jaden Marthaler; Justin & Crystal Aurich; Brian Benoit (Renee); Drew & Ashley Zondevan; Shawn & Bethany Widmer; Travis Widmer (Amber); and Sam & Jake Udermann; along with 14 great grandchildren, extended family members, and many dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and granddaughter, Julia Marthaler.

Richard will be remembered for his kind heart, quiet strength, and the love he had for his family and friends. He will be deeply missed and forever remembered.