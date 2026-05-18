February 28, 1941 - May 14, 2026

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Charles E. Stoltz, age 85 of Milaca, MN, passed away on May 14, 2026, at his home. Funeral Services will be Friday, May 22, 2026, at 2:00 PM at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Princeton with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Glendorado Lutheran Cemetery in rural Princeton.

Charles Emery was born to Ben and Paulma (Amundson) Stoltz on February 28, 1941, in Foley. He graduated from Foley High School. Charles married Carol Johnson on January 30, 1960, in Iowa. Together they raised five children. He worked as a printer at ECM Publishers for many years. Charles enjoyed his small hobby farm, gardening, fishing, hunting, and Farmall tractors. He especially enjoyed his pets, particularly the wiener dogs. He will be greatly missed as a father, grandfather, and friend to all who knew him.

Charles is survived by his children, Joel Stoltz of St. Cloud, James Stoltz of Farmington, Jon Stoltz of Milaca, and Angela (Erick) Orton of Mora; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; special friends, Dick Forschen and Jerry Wiltsey; and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Carol; son, Jason; grandson, Brandon; granddaughter, Samantha; and siblings.