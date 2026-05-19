August 31, 1998 - May 16, 2026

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Meghan Lee Moran, 27, of Sauk Rapids, MN, died as the result of a car accident on Saturday, May 16.

Meg’s life was short, but well lived. Meg began college as the youngest student in her class. She double majored in 2 years including a study abroad year in Spain. Her interests in travel continued with her first job in China. Sprinkled in were trips to Korea, Japan, Hong Kong, Greece, Paris and more. Travel interests continued after her return from abroad. They included trips with close friends throughout the US and Canada.

Meg will be remembered most for her respect for all living things. Plants were prominent in her surroundings and she had a soft spot for animals despite her allergies. She was entirely dedicated to those she served at work, using her Spanish skills in the healthcare, housing, and immigration areas. This was emotionally taxing, but she found the work fulfilling. Nothing, however, was more important than her friends and family. She had an amazing ability to identify with people of diverse backgrounds and interests. Her capacity to deeply understand and SEE those she cared about made her an excellent listener, trusted confidant, and unrivaled gift giver! Meghan’s final wishes were honored as she was accepted as an organ donor.

Meg is preceded in death by her grandfather, Gerald Bromenschenkel.

Meg is survived by parents Tim and Sheri Moran; brother Kyle Moran (and Ellie Terhaar); grandparents Ron and Sharon Moran; grandmother Dorothy Bromenschenkel; aunts and uncles Sandra Moran, Donna (and Denny) Moore, Cathy (and Doug) Wolverton, Ron (& Daun) Bromenschenkel, Dan Bromenschenkel

Celebration of Life for Meg will be at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids, on Saturday May 23. Visitation from 10 – 1. Tribute/Sharing Time 1 – 2. Light lunch and laughter immediately following at Discovery Church, Sauk Rapids.