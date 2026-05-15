April 26, 1936 - May 15, 2026

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Alice Vivian Haupt, 90, said her last Minnesota goodbye on May 15, 2026 at Edgewood Memory Care in Baxter, MN. Alice was born on April 26, 1936, in Avon, Minnesota. She attended St. Cloud Technical High School, graduating in 1954. She married Wayne Haupt on June 25, 1955. Together, they followed Wayne’s career with the Great Northern and Burlington Northern railroads to various locations including St. Paul, Willmar, White Bear Lake, Grand Forks and Minot before returning to Minnesota in 1978 and eventually settling in St. Anthony Village. She was a bookkeeper and homemaker who took great pride in her home.

Alice was always active in her Catholic faith and a long-time member of St. Charles Borromeo catholic church where she served as a eucharistic minister, volunteered in the church library, and kept weekly vigil in the adoration chapel. She was an excellent cook and loved to try new recipes. She loved plants and gardening, quilting, and antiquing, but one of her favorite pastimes was shopping at any Chicos she could find. She would frequently talk to complete strangers until they eventually found a common connection to relatives, friends, or locations. Alice had an incredible memory until Alzheimer’s disease took hold, often recalling the smallest details of long-ago times.

She is survived by her sister, Phyllis (Marv) Rakotz of Avon, MN and sister-in-law Linda Studnisk, St. Joseph, MN as well as four children: Mark (Kenya) Haupt, Drake, CO; Michael (Bonnie) Haupt, Bismarck, ND; Michelle Haupt (Steve Bemlott) of Pillager, MN; and John (Valerie) Haupt of Scottsdale, AZ. Grandchildren: Matthew, Jeffrey (Nicole), William (Katie), Chloe, Sandy, Bobby (Kali), and Alana; and several great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Wayne; parents, Mathilda (Bauer) and Albert Studniski; and brother Albert Studniski.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Avon, MN at 11:00 AM on Monday, May 18. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM at the church in Avon with burial following at the parish cemetery. Rev. Edward Vebelun OSB will officiate. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Avon.