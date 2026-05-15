August 11, 1942 - May 12, 2026

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Larry D. Sohlstrom, age 83 of Dalbo, MN, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at his home. A Memorial Service will be on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, at 11:00 AM at Salem Lutheran Church in Dalbo. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Larry Dale Sohlstrom was born to Vincent and Hazel (Wahlstrom) Sohlstrom on August 11, 1942, in Braham. He graduated from Columbia Heights High School in 1960. Larry married Judyth Arlene Fokken on August 17, 1963, at the Ogilvie Methodist Church, and together they raised their three children. He began working for Honeywell following his high school graduation and continued to work for Honeywell/Alliant Tech Systems until his retirement in 1999. Larry enjoyed camping all over Minnesota, snowmobiling, and spending time at their cabin near Aitkin. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching football and baseball, playing poker and card games, and in his later years, sitting on his deck watching wildlife. Larry loved spending time with his family and later in life with his trusty companion, his dog, Jack.

Larry will be dearly missed by his daughters, Vicky (David) Warren of Zimmerman and Sandy (Craig) Quale of Dalbo; daughter-in-law, Trinette (Troy) Quale of Milaca; grandchildren, Lexi (Nathan), Lissa (Dylan), Keith (Kylee), Jessie (Nick), Angie (Justin), Abby, and Vince; great-grandchildren, Ana (Evan), Alli, Ashlynn, Landon, Lily, Livia, Silas, McKayla, Mable (Luke), Ava, Isy, Daniel, and Sierra; and great-great-grandson, Clay.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Judy; and son, Steve.