July 6, 1958 - May 16, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home loading...

Karen Kay Wolbeck, 67, of St. Cloud, passed away on May 16, 2026, surrounded by family and friends after a hard-fought battle with lung cancer. Through it all, Karen never complained, remaining strong and spirited until the very end.

Karen was born on July 7, 1958, in St. Cloud to Melvin and Gail (Levandowski) Wolbeck. She was the eldest of seven girls and carried that role with strength, humor, and heart throughout her life.

Karen dedicated more than 40 years of service to Fingerhut, faithfully remaining through layoffs and the transition to Jefferson Capital. She was known for her hardworking nature, loyalty, and friendship.

Karen’s home was always open to her grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and her children’s friends. Countless memories were made during silly sleepovers, family gatherings, and everyday moments filled with laughter. She especially adored her grandchildren, Ivan and Delilah, who lovingly called her “Grandma Harold.” Karen will be remembered for her infectious laugh, feisty spirit, and ability to make people smile with her quick wit and sense of humor.

Over the last year, Karen lived with her daughter Amy and family, a time they will cherish forever.

Karen is survived by her children, Amy (Noah) Opatz of Little Falls and Tim Paggen of St. Cloud; her beloved grandchildren, Ivan and Delilah Opatz; sisters Sandy (Gary) Mead of Alexandria, Diane Wolbeck (Wayne) of Long Prairie, Ruth (Regan) Baxter of Little Falls, and Mary (Jeff) Barthel of Albany; brothers in law John Sunder and Dan Fiereck; along with many nieces, nephews, dear friends, and all who loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and Gail Wolbeck; and sisters, Barb Fiereck and Carol Wolbeck.

Karen’s family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the doctors and nurses at Coborns Cancer Center and St. Cloud Hospital for the kindness, compassion, and care shown to Karen and her family.

A Memorial Service will be at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, May 20, 2026 at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Visitation will be from 9:30 AM – 10:30 AM at the funeral home on Wednesday. Burial will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Long Prairie.