August 28, 1969 - May 18, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home loading...

Steven (Steve) Paul Kucala, 56-year-old resident of Saint Cloud, MN, passed away on Monday, May 18th, 2026 at his home.

Steve was born on August 28th, 1969 to Dennis and Daryl (Layton) Kucala in Saint Cloud, MN. He grew up in Sartell, MN and graduated from Sartell High School. He was a devoted father who co-parented his two daughters in Farmington, MN alongside his high school sweetheart and ex-wife, Laurie. He enjoyed supporting his daughters in the sports they pursued - even coaching a few of their teams.

In recent years, Steve found his greatest joy in spending time with family and friends, taking walks with his granddogs, and enjoying the outdoors.

Steve is survived by his two children Kayla Kucala and Abigail Kucala; sister, Kim Kucala; uncles, Ted Layton, Tim Layton; aunts, Carol Ann Brinkman, Kathleen Allen and Christine Wittrock; nephews Taylor Kucala and Nathan Kotsmith. He is preceded in death by his father Dennis Kucala; mother, Daryl Kucala; sister, Dee Kotsmith; grandparents Elmer Layton; Rita (Welna) Mohr; Jerry Kucala; Dorothy (Zawacki) Kucala.

The time and date for the Celebration of Life honoring Steve Kucala will be announced at a later time in Summer 2026.