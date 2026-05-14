January 30, 1947 - May 11, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home loading...

Diane Collins, 79, passed away on May 11, 2026.

Diane was the beloved wife of Michael for 57 years, and together they built a life full of adventure, laughter, and stories that somehow grew better with every retelling. After years of marriage, they thought children might not be in the cards, so they accepted an international position in Saudi Arabia where, much to their surprise and joy, their daughter Amanda was born.

A 1965 graduate of St. Francis High School and later a nursing school graduate, Diane devoted her entire career to nursing and caring for others. But her true gift was people. She could talk to anyone, anywhere, and within minutes have them laughing hard enough to forget they had just met her. Her wit was legendary — quick, fearless, warm, and perfectly timed.

Living internationally allowed Diane and Michael to build lifelong friendships across many cultures, and together they traveled to more than 50 countries.

She was an avid fisherwoman, the literal and figurative captain of the ship for her family, and had a deadeye for famously shooting woodchucks out the kitchen window. She was equal parts tough, hilarious, adventurous, and loving — the kind of person whose stories will continue to be told for generations.

Diane will be deeply missed by her husband, Michael; her daughter, Amanda; her grandson, Oliver; and countless friends and family whose lives were brighter because she was in them.

If this remembrance made you smile — even if you never had the chance to know Diane personally — that is exactly the spirit she would want us to carry forward: laughter, warmth, resilience, and finding humor even in life’s hardest moments. But remember, you need to bait your own hook.