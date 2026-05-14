December 9, 1933 - May 12, 2026

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Viola “Vi” Ann Boder died on May 12, 2026, at home surrounded by loved ones, at the age of 92.

Vi was born to Walter and Elida (Lehto) Eliason on December 9, 1933, in Duluth. She graduated from Denfeld High School’s class of 1951. Vi married Tony Boder on November 10, 1951. Viola was a librarian for the City of Duluth for more than 33 years. She began in the children’s department, where she was promoted to the head of the card catalog department. There she spearheaded the transition of the card catalog from paper to digital in the mid-1980s. Vi was a lover of old movies, putting together puzzles, playing cards with family and friends, playing the guitar while singing to her grandchildren, and making beautiful, crocheted table clothes. She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church for many years. Vi adored her great-grandchildren and her many nieces and nephews.

Vi is survived by her sister, Margeret; children, Kathleen (Dave), Tony (Kitty), and Sue (Mark); grandchildren, Jason (Theresa), Charity (Troy), Christopher (Michelle), Lesley, Matthew (Emily), Nicholas, Pierce, and Thomas; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Elida Eliason; beloved husband of more than 60 years, Tony Boder; multiple brothers; a sister; brothers-in-law; and sisters-in-law.