April 16, 1942 - May 1, 2026

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The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 9th, 2026, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Jane Michaela Marrin who died May 1st in the arms of her children. Bishop Patrick Neary, C.S.C., of the Diocese of St. Cloud will officiate and Bishop Emeritus Donald Kettler, Rev. Timothy Baltes and Rev. Joe Gillespie will concelebrate. Visitation will be Saturday, May 9th, 2026 from 9:00 AM until the time of the funeral at the church. Burial will be at Saint John’s Abbey Cemetery, Collegeville. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Jane Michaela (Murray) Marrin was born April 16th, 1942, in North Minneapolis, the sixth child of Frank and Lucille (Campbell) Murray. She graduated from St. Margaret's Academy in 1960 and attended the College of St. Benedict in St. Joseph, Minnesota, where she met the love of her life and soulmate, James “Jim” F. Marrin.

Family meant everything to Jane, and she spoke fondly of her close bond with her siblings, especially her older sister Sue, who was only 18 months her senior. She treasured their summers at the lake in Victoria, Minnesota.

While at the College of Saint Benedict, Jane was part of the historic first class of women to take courses at Saint John’s University, an all-men’s campus, in 1963. Her adventurous spirit led her to Mexico City for her junior year, making the trip entirely in a Volkswagen Beetle — arriving with no knowledge of Spanish but leaving with a lifelong passion for cross-cultural connection.

She married Jim on Nov. 20th, 1965, and her adventures continued. Jane’s professional journey began in Indiana as a pregnancy and adoption counselor and later as a teacher in Georgia in the 1960’s. As one of only three white teachers in a predominantly Black school during the dawn of integration, Jane found her worldview permanently expanded. Though her tenure there was brief, it cemented her identity as a lifelong advocate for social justice.

Returning to Minnesota, Jane balanced the busy life of raising four children with a deep vocational commitment. Following years of service with Catholic Charities, she broke barriers within the Diocese of Saint Cloud. In 1997, she became the first layperson to direct the Pro-Life office, which she thoughtfully renamed the Respect Life office to reflect a “consistent ethic of life.” She eventually rose to become Chancellor of the diocese, a role in which she tirelessly bridged the gap between immediate charity and social justice.

In 2025, Jane was the recipient of the Good Samaritan Award presented by Catholic Charities of St. Cloud, honoring her decades of dedicated service to Catholic Charities and the Diocese of St. Cloud. She was described during the awards ceremony as a guiding light in our diocese — a compassionate counselor, a trusted leader and a tireless advocate for justice and care.

Jane was known for her calm presence and had a rare gift for making every person feel seen. From her thoughtful gestures to her incredible memory for the small things, she showed up for her loved ones in all the ways that mattered. She was as sharp and witty as she was kind — a fierce advocate for her family and a deeply cherished friend, mother, daughter, sister, friend, godmother, grandmother, aunt and confidante to countless people.

Jane was an avid swimmer all her life, a voracious reader and proud of her Irish heritage. Her faith, family and relationships were the guiding pillars of her life. She taught us that the most meaningful work of a lifetime is found in the quiet, steady act of seeing and loving one another without reservation.

Jane was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 52 years, Jim Marrin, her son, Colin, her parents, and siblings Mary Lou, Dennis, Kay, and Sue.

She is survived by her children, Michaela (Tony) LeBlanc of Saint Cloud, Minnesota, Sean (Lezlee) Marrin of Seattle, Washington, and Gavin (Jeris) Marrin of West St. Paul, Minnesota, as well as grandchildren Ben Martin, Salem Marrin, Lauren and Jack LeBlanc, Arlo and Miles Marrin, her sister Marty (Herm) Urbasic, brother Patrick (Mary Kay) Murray, many in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews, godchildren and a vast community of friends and colleagues who were touched by her grace and presence.

Memorials are preferred to Catholic Charities or ELEVATE Pregnancy and Family Resource Center (formerly Birthline).

Jane was so proud of her Irish heritage. In her honor, we invite you to wear a wee bit—or a whole lot—of green. It would make her smile. ☘️