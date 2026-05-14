August 19, 1935 - May 8, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home loading...

A Memorial Service will be at 11:00 AM on Thursday, May 21, 2026 at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Johnny McCray Jr., 90 of St. Cloud who passed away on May 8, at Wellstead of Rogers Assisted Living. Chaplain James Neppl will officiate and visitation will be from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the funeral home on Thursday. Burial will be at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Johnny was born on August 19, 1935 in New Orleans, Louisiana to Johnny J. Sr and Martha Lee (Walker) McCray. Later his family relocated to McComb, Mississippi. While a student in the McComb, MS school system he lettered in basketball, football and track. He graduated high school in 1954 and in September, 1954, he enrolled in Xavier University of Louisiana where he lettered in football for four years. He received a Bachelor’s of Science degree in May, 1958. In June, 1958 with the collaboration of Xavier and the United States Veterans Administration (VA) he engaged in advance study at the VA Medical Center in Tuskegee, Alabama where he became a Kinesiotherapist with a primary function of rehabilitating United States veterans with mental and physical problems.

On a temporary basis, he taught Junior High School Social Studies and coached High School Football and Junior High Boys basketball. After closing out the semester, he accepted a position as a Kinesiotherapist at the VA Medical Center (VAMC) in St Cloud, Minnesota. After three months of employment, he was drafted into the US Army and became a Medical Specialist.

In November, 1959, while in the military at Brooke Army Medical Center, San Antonio, Texas, he married his favorite lady, Donna M. Govan, at Xavier University. He played one season of football on the Post Team. During that stint of military service, he served one year in Korea. Shortly, thereafter, he was discharged and returned to his previous employment position at the St. Cloud VAMC. Four months later he was recalled back into the Army during the Berlin Crisis. He served about one year at Madigan General Hospital, Fort Lewis, Washington in the Physical Therapy Department.

After the military conflict in Berlin cooled, he was released from the Army and then again returned to his previous position of employment at the St. Cloud VAMC. Donna and Johnny settled down and raised a family of three children.

During his professional tenure at the St. Cloud VAMC he was promoted to the position of Chief Kinesiotherapy Section, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Service (PM&RS). Later, he was promoted to the position of Coordinator, PM&RS as well as maintaining the position of Chief of Kinesiotherapy. He retired from the St. Cloud VAMC in January, 1994 having put in almost 35 years of government service including almost three years of active military service.

After his retirement he remained an active member of the local African American Male Forum organization. He was a member of the Whitney Senior Center Advisory Board where he also served as Chairperson and on the By-Laws and Nominating Committee.

Johnny is survived by his loving wife Donna of St. Cloud, children Shaun of St. Cloud, Jonathan (Kim) of Brooklyn Park, grandchildren Travander Haynes, Andrea Hood, Kylie McCray, Jayden McCray, Cody McCray, Cameron McCray, Jasmine Kahler and Natitia Schumski.

He was preceded in death by his parents, son Kevin Neal McCray, infant daughter Valentine, his daughter and son in law Shannon and Roger Stalter and granddaughter Latasha Nichole Hood.