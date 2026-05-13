December 8, 1946 - May 10, 2026

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Visitation will be 9 AM to 12 PM Thursday May 14, 2026 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Karen D. Wilson, 79 who passed away Sunday at Good Shepherd. Burial will be at Mound Cemetery in Brooklyn Center.

Karen was born December 8, 1946 in Minneapolis to Byron and Phyllis (Wallin) Wilson. She earned her associates degree and worked in the medical records department at St. Cloud Medical Group. Karen enjoyed flowers, working on her house and especially spending time with her grandchildren. She was hardworking, very proud of her family, her upbringing, and her Swedish and Norwegian heritage.

Karen is survived by her son, Chris Geyen of Fairfax; her daughter, Jennifer (Richard) Axelson of Queen Creek, AZ; 7 grandchildren; sister, Kathy (Dennis) Booth of Big Lake. She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Kristy Wilson, Judy Lothmen.