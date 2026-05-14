December 15, 1936 - May 10, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home loading...

Richard Marcus “Dick” “Dickey” Tholl passed away peacefully Sunday, May 10th, 2026 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House from congested heart failure at the age of 89 years.

Dick was the last surviving and youngest of 7 children to Liz and Paul Tholl. He attended St John Cantius elementary school, and St Cloud Cathedral High School. He joined the U.S. Navy out of High School, and served 2 years on a “kitty cruise” enlistment as a Link instructor at the tail-end of the Korean War reaching the rank of 3rd class petty officer. After enlistment he married Marlene Sobkoviak in a double wedding along with her twin sister Marilyn Sobkoviak and Anthony “Tony” Hofmann. They lived in St Cloud, MN where he became a USPS carrier for 35 years as was his father before him. They raised two sons; Perry and Todd and the boys attended school at St Anthony’s Catholic Church where the family worshipped. Years later after a medical divorce, he partnered with Maryan Koerner and lived in Sauk Rapids, MN. Dick enjoyed deer hunting, bowling, golfing, fishing, a beer at Don’s Corner Inn, and telling stories. He was affectionally called by some “Cliff”, a mailman character on the TV series Cheers.

He is survived by his sons, Todd M. Tholl of Bristol, TN and Perry T. (partner Kim Day) Tholl of Motley, MN, grandson Nicholas B. (Dakota) Tholl of Tremonton, Utah, Maryan’s Koerner siblings Judy (Alan) Koepp of Sauk Rapids, Jeff (Vivian “Viv”) Koerner of Rice and Jack (Debrah “Deb”) Koerner of Rice, MN.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Elizabeth “Liz” “Lizzy” (Lipinski) and Paul J. Tholl; his former wife Marlene (Sobkoviak) Tholl; his partner MaryAn “Pudge” Koerner and her daughter Joyce (Terry) Reinert. His sisters Loraine “Lori” (Clem) Baranowski, Beatrice “Bea” (Al) Momberg, Rosemary “Rosie” (Earl) Ohman; brothers Francis “Bud” (Edith) Tholl and Paul “Sonny” (Carol) Tholl.

A visitation will be held at St John Cantius, St Cloud, MN on Saturday, May 23rd at 9:30 to 10:30am, followed by mass at 10:30am, and lunch immediately following mass. Dick will be interred at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery columbarium at Camp Ripley to be announced at a later date. Flowers or memorials can be sent directly to the church.

A special thank you to Viv and Deb Koerner for all their help with Dick’s health these past 5 years. Also, a tribute to Quiet Oaks Hospice House for all their kindness during Dick’s stay.