November 22, 1934 - May 12, 2026

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Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 16, 2026 at Annunciation Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Lester I. Adelman, age 91, who passed away Tuesday at his home in Rice. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and burial will in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, May 15, 2026 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to service at the church. Parish Prayers will be at 4:00 p.m.

Lester was born November 22, 1934 along with his twin brother, Sylvester, in Minden Township, Benton County, MN to John and Luella (Neary) Adelman. He spent most of his life in Benton County, MN, where he graduated Foley High School in 1952, staying connected with some classmates most of his life. He served the National Guard from 1957 to 1962 and was a member of the Foley Knights of Columbus Council 3603. He was an active member of the Church of The Annunciation of Mayhew Lake where he was an usher and served on the cemetery committee for many years, also active in the Pantowners Antique Auto Club, where he served on the Board for 6 years including being President. He also organized many tours and fun runs. Les also restored a number of cars and trucks, with three of them being on the club calendar and built a working miniature road grader with recycled parts, operated the road maintainer for Graham Township for 12 years. Les worked at a number of jobs including school bus driver and DHIA supervisor for 3 years before joining the National Guard.

He was connected to agriculture for most of his life becoming a full-time farmer when he and his wife Fran purchased a farm in the Mayhew Lake area.

Les had a humorous personality, only too glad to share some humor with many acquaintances. He loved playing cards and was a member of many card playing groups over the years.

Les was united in marriage with Frances Packert on July 21, 1959 at Sacred Heart Parish in Sauk Rapids, MN and they recently celebrated their 65th Wedding Anniversary.

Lester is survived by his wife of 67 years, Frances; daughters, Cynthia (Gary) Bushinski of Stacy, Robyn (Mike) Bushinski of St. Paul, Jodine Adelman of Rice; son, Mark (Crystal) Adelman of Rice; grandchildren, Justin (Emily), Jamie (Jason), Kendra (Mark), Kelsey (Jake), Keith, Kaitlyn and 17 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; older brothers, Clarence, John Jr., Kevin, twin Sylvester; younger sisters, Evelyn Opatz, Luella Jackels, infant sister, Donna Mae; and son, Jeffrey Adelman.