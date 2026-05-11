November 14, 1941 - May 3, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home loading...

Memorial Services will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, May 15, 2026 at Church of God in Eden Valley for Mary Lou Niewind, age 84, who passed away Sunday at her home. Rev. Jeffrey Seiders will officiate and burial will be in the Eden Lake Cemetery, Eden Valley. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, May 14, 2026 and one hour prior to service at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Eden Valley.

Mary Lou was born November 14, 1941 in Eden Valley to Elmer and Elsie (Tiemens) Sauer. She grew up in the Eden Valley area, graduating from Hutchinson High School, lived in the cities, Portland OR, and California for 20 years. Mary Lou married Richard Newcomb on September 2, 1961 in Eden Valley and later divorced she then married Bernard Niewind on November 1, 2014 in Eden Valley. She worked as an X-Ray Technician in Portland, OR and also worked as a manager for Eden Valley Senior dining. Mary Lou was a member of Church of God in Eden Valley where she was involved in bible studies. She was a longtime member of Calvary C.O.G.I.C. Church of God in Christ in Banning, CA. She was a member of the Eden Valley American Legion Post #381 Auxiliary. She enjoyed gardening and was very family oriented.

Mary Lou is survived by her daughter, Angela Newcomb of St. Cloud; granddaughters, Chantia Kotilinek of Eden Valley and Charaia Newcomb of Eden Valley; great-grandson, Cairo Kotilinek of Eden Valley.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bernard; and brother, James.