August 25, 1965 - May 4, 2026

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Celebration of Life will be from 4 PM to 7 PM Friday, May 15, 2026 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Sherry C. Bartkowicz, 60, who passed away Monday at the St. Cloud Hospital after a short battle with cancer.

Sherry was born August 25, 1965 in Little Falls to Raymond and Renee (Solorz) Opatz. She lived in Sartell for most of her life. Sherry married Rodney Bartkowicz October 4, 1985 in Upsala and they later divorced. She enjoyed working at Sam’s Club and visiting with customers. She was most proud of her grandchildren and didn’t miss an activity. She was a hard worker, kind, wonderful, happy, caring, loving, outgoing and you would always find her smiling.

Sherry is survived by her sons, Josh (Kate) Bartkowicz of Albany, Cody Bruggenthies of Sartell; parents, Ray and Renee of Sartell; grandchildren, Abbagail and Noah; siblings, Cindy (Scott) Waytashek of Rice, Robert (Erica) Opatz of FL; nieces, Lauren Opatz, Lindsey Opatz, Alyssa Waytashek; nephew, Jeremy Traut and significant other, Scott Warnecke of Sartell.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, George and Rose Opatz, Paul and Eleanore Solorz and former spouse, Rodney Bartkowicz.