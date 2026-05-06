April 15, 1950 - May 2, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home loading...

Celebration of Life will be 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Thursday, May 14, 2026 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Eden Valley for Judy A. Fodstad, age 76, who passed away Saturday at her sister’s home in Richmond. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Eden Valley.

Judy was born April 5, 1950 in Minneapolis to Raymond and Adeline (Becker) Fodstad. She grew up and lived in Crystal, Coon Rapids, Maple Grove and Cold Spring. Judy worked as a Bank Teller for US Bank for many years. She liked reading a good book, going to the lake and going on vacations. Judy was a nice, loving, caring woman who loved spending time with her nieces and nephews, along with their children.

Judy is survived by her sisters, Lynn Backes of Richmond and Mary (Charles) Hesse of Eden Valley; brothers, Bill (Carol) Fodstad of Eden Valley and Tom Fodstad of Cold Spring; many nieces and nephews; great- nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, John (Linda) Fodstad; sister, Jean Fodstad; niece, Shannon Backes; nephew, Rob Fodstad.