July 7, 1955 - May 4, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home loading...

Memorial Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday July, 11, 2026 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Darwin Holt who passed away peacefully Monday at Suite Living Senior Care in Lakeville after a recent cancer diagnosis. Chaplain James Neppl will officiate and burial will take place at Benton County Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Darwin was born in Bertha on July 7, 1955 to LaVerne and Irma (Holt) Holt. He worked as a laborer and manufacturer for Telex. Darwin enjoyed dogs, walking, riding in the truck with his dad, spending time with family, and watching the Vikings and Twins.

He is survived by his mother Irma of Eagle Bend; children, Nathan Holt of Bloomer, WI, Stephanie Shelstad of Blue Earth; grandchildren, Kelsi, Kaden, Carson, Ella, Logan, Annika; siblings, Royce (Cyndi) Holt of Albert City, IA, Mary Holt of Laurens, IA, Mark Boyum of Wyoming, Cindy Holt of Annandale, Randy (Ginger) Holt of Curlew, IA, Ronnie (Alicia) Holt of Spirit Lake, IA, Jason (Rhonda) Stevens of Port Richey, FL; sister-in-law, Karen Evenson of St. Cloud; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Darwin was preceded in death by his father, LaVerne; siblings, Helen Bussell and Robert Holt.