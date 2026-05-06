April 2, 1944 - May 4, 2026

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Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 9, 2026, at Redeemer Lutheran Church for Ronald “Ron” E. Carlson, 82, of St. Cloud, who passed away Monday at Quiet Oaks. Pastor Bruce Timm will officiate. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, May 8, 2026, at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids, and one hour prior to the service at the church.

Ron was born on April 2, 1944, in Clinton to Victor and Jennie (Cooper) Carlson. He married Debra Husby on July 19, 1980, in Redwood Falls.

Ron attended Big Stone High School, where he enjoyed playing basketball. He began his career working at the cheese factory in Big Stone, South Dakota, and later worked in the oil fields in Montana. He spent much of his working life as a truck driver for Ellsworth, Primesburger, Meier Transportation, and Quast, retiring in 2006.

Ron was known for his strong work ethic and his love of a simple, meaningful life. He enjoyed spending time on his hobby farm, raising horses and cows, and took pride in working the land, including baling hay. In his younger years, he was a skilled backyard mechanic.

He found great joy in hunting, fishing, and collecting Winchester firearms. Ron also loved country music, visiting with friends, and most of all, spending time with his family. He had a remarkable memory and a special ability to connect with everyone he met.

Ron is survived by his wife, Debby of St. Cloud; daughters, Pam Moffatt of Fargo, ND, and Rochelle (Keith) Fredrick of Becker; son, Shawn Carlson of St. Cloud; 9 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers, Gary (Marilyn) Carlson of Ortonville, Gerald (Pam) Carlson of Big Stone, Rick (Angela) Carlson of Vermillion, and Dan (Kim) Carlson of Big Stone; and his sister, Julie Wiese of Big Stone.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Michael; his daughter, Nicole; his son-in-law, Al Moffatt; and his sister, Kay (Doug) Harberts.

The family extends their deepest thanks to the staff at Quiet Oaks Hospice House for their extraordinary care, kindness, and generosity, which made this difficult time more peaceful for Ron and his family.

Memorials are preferred to Quiet Oaks Hospice House.