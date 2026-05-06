April 3, 1941 - May 4, 2026

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Dolores was born April 3, 1941 in St. Cloud to Ferdinand and Bertha (Ressemann) Rueter. She spent all of her life in the St. Cloud and Waite Park area. Dolores married Othmar Vos on June 6, 1960 in Waite Park. She was a clerk/carrier for the Unites States Postal Service for 30 years, retiring in 2003. Dolores was involved with St. Anthony’s Catholic Church and was a member of Waite Park Senior Center and Whitney Senior Center. She enjoyed baking, cooking, reading and playing cards, especially 500.

Dolores is survived by her daughters, Kay Vos of Stone Mountain, GA, Mary (Mark) Becker of Cold Spring, Debra Rein of St. Cloud; 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Othmar Vos; sons, Michael Vos and John Vos; daughter, Kristi Vos; siblings, Catherine Tripp, David Rueter, Donna Yurek, James Rueter, Carol Rueter, Jane Idler, Linda Rueter.