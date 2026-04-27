June 20, 1951 - April 22, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home loading...

Richard “Richie” Ramstad, age 74 of Zimmerman, MN, passed away on April 22, 2026, at his home.

Richie was born to Rudolph and Patricia (Anderson) Ramstad on June 20, 1951, in Minneapolis and was the second child of six. He spent the first 15 years of his life growing up in Bloomington. His parents moved the family to St. Francis in 1966, and he graduated from St. Francis High School in 1969. Richie was drafted into the Army in 1971. He did basic training at Fort Campbell, MO, for nine weeks and then proceeded to AIT for another nine weeks. Afterward he was stationed at Ft. Hoenvelf, Germany, as a military policeman until 1973 and was honorably discharged in January of 1973. He went to work for Cornelius Company as a welder then worked for multiple different welding businesses until he got a job at Johnson’s Screening. He worked his way up to supervisor and eventually retired from there.

Richie loved the outdoors. He spent many hours fishing in his free time. He always kept his fishing gear in the trunk of his car so he could stop anywhere he got a chance. When it came to fishing, it did not matter if he was in a boat, on the dock, on a bridge, or in a ditch, he would get his pole and tackle box and get out there and do what he loved. Richie also loved music. He played guitar and sang. Whenever he got to go home, he and his siblings would get together and sit around playing guitars and singing songs. Richie had a good voice and would sing with his guitar anywhere he would go.

Richie is survived by his children, Jozette Born, Dr. Angela Lipson (Hosain), and Richard Ramstad Jr.; grandchildren, Cody Wenger, Jacob Wenger, Kyle Wenger (Chole), Connor Wenger, Xavier Espinoza, Bella Weber, Ethan Weber, and Esmae Ramstad; siblings, Georgia Peterson (Harvey), Cheryl Gordan (Kirk), Roger Ramstad, Kristen Ramstad, and Robert Ramstad; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his daughters, Janet Lynn and Joanne May; parents, Rudolph and Patricia Anderson-Ramstad; grandparents, George and Gladys Anderson and Carl and Cecilia Ramstad.