October 22, 1937 - June 10, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home

Gerald Joseph (Jerry) Kluempke passed away at his home at Quiet Oaks Hospice House on June 10, 2026.

Jerry was born in Willmar, Minnesota, October 22, 1937, the son of Ted and Dolores (Otte) Kluempke. His family moved to a farm Northwest of Melrose when Jerry was two years old. He began his education in a one-room country school and graduated from Melrose High School in 1955.

Upon graduation from high school, Jerry attended the University of Minnesota and graduated from St. Cloud State University with Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Business. He completed his formal education with a doctoral degree from George Washington University in Washington, D.C.

Jerry served in the United States Army for two years. He was commended for “going beyond the call of duty” by his commanding general for his service with the Army Chemical Center in Edgewood, Maryland.

In 1963, Jerry began three years as a high school business teacher in Colby, Wisconsin. He later returned to St. Cloud, spent one year at Technical High School before being selected as the Executive Director of the Tri-County Action Program (Tri-CAP), where he managed the first Head Start and Neighborhood Youth Corps programs in the tri-county area.

In 1971, Jerry moved to Washington, D.C. when he was appointed Executive Director of a Presidential Advisory Council on Education. In this position he was responsible for reports to the President and Congress on educational innovation and improvement. Jerry also was a member of the staff that developed the organizational plan and regulations for the Harry S Truman Foundation.

Jerry also worked for the Small Business Administration as an advocate for small business and as the Director of the Office of Public Communications. In this capacity, he received the Congressional Award for Public Service. Jerry could select any member of the House or Senate to present the award, and he chose Senator Dave Durenberger of Minnesota.

Other Washington, D.C. duties included service on Vice President Gore’s staff on the committee responsible for the Reinvention of Government project.

After retiring from the federal government, Jerry moved to the Little Birch Lake area where he was a member of the Grey Eagle Knights of Columbus and the Melrose American Legion Honor Guard. He also served on the Board of Directors of the Little Birch Lake Association.

Traveling, spending time with family and friends, and watching the Minnesota Gophers, Twins and Vikings were favorite activities. In his younger years he enjoyed snow and water skiing, hunting and playing softball. Special trips to Russia, Ukraine, China and Cuba were among his favorite journeys.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Dolores and Ted Kluempke and sister Doris Ann Wirtz. He is survived by many friends and relatives including brother Bill (Anne) Kluempke of Melrose and sister Judy (Lee) Moening of St. Cloud.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Meadowlark Country Club in Melrose on Thursday, July 2, from 4–7 p.m. with a time for memories at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Melrose Historical Museum. Interment will be held at the Camp Ripley Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls, MN on Monday, July 6.