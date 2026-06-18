Fred Miller, 75, passed away surrounded by the love of his family.

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home

Fred spent 30 years with the love of his life, Linda, building their homestead in Baldwin, MN.

Together they created a home and life rooted in hard work, family and community. Through his dedication, vision and countless projects, Fred helped shape the surrounding area into what it is today.

He will always be known for his strong work ethic, creativity and generosity. Fred will be remembered for the encouragement he gave to others. His favorite message was simple, "Keep Hope Alive." No matter the challenge, he believed there was always a way forward.

In his final days, Fred was busy doing what he loved; helping family, building and working on projects alongside those he cared about.

Fred is survived by Linda; his children, Tammi Hanson, Tim Miller, Annette Miller and Chad Burkholder; his sister Janice Walrod and brother William Miller; 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, his dog Wilson and many extended family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Fred will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew him.

A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, June 27th, from 2-7 pm at the Zimmerman American Legion.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Zimmerman Legion Riders, a cause close to Fred's heart.