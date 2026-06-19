February 23, 1950 - June 18, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home

Dennis Michael Sternquist was born February 23, 1950 to Harrison Dale and Donna Mae Sternquuist. He spent his childhood years in Princeton, Minnesota with his brothers David and Darrel. Denny graduated from Princeton High School in 1968, where he met the girl, he would spend the rest of his life with, Heidi Jane Lundgren.

On April 29th, 1968 the high school sweethearts were married. They made their home in Princeton and together raised three sons, Michael, Jeffrey, and Brian. They then moved to Alexandria, Minnesota.

Denny volunteered and served in the United States Army for three years (1968-1971). He served one year in Vietnam before returning and finishing his service in Georgia. While in the Army, he was a crew chief and aircraft engine mechanic for the UH-1 Huey Helicopter.

After returning home from the military service, Denny went to work at the family business, Sternquist Implement, while there, Denny served local farmers for nearly two decades.

Denny also worked for Vermeer for 18 years as a travel representative for multiple states serving dealers in his territory until his retirement.

Denny was a private pilot, owning several small planes. He and Heidi were members of the “Flying Club”, based out of Princeton Municipal Airport.

Denny was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved being outdoors with his sons, grandchildren and friends.

He took pride in watching his sons and grandchildren playing their sports and doing their activities.

He was a unique character, always looking for a good deal. He was loved and respected by all who knew him and will be missed by all.

Denny is survived by the love of his life and wife of 58 years, Heidi; sons, Mike, Jeff (Fiancé Laura Hultman), Brian (Jolene); brothers, David and Darrel; 9 Grandchildren; 3 Great Grandchildren: other friends and relatives.

He is preceded in death by his parents.