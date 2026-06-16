December 2, 1967 - June 12, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 18, 2026 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Bridget A. Schaffer, age 58, who passed away Friday, June 12, 2026 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. with parish prayers at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17, 2026 and one hour prior to services all at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral home in Sauk Rapids.

Bridget Schaffer, a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend, passed away peacefully at the St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by her loved ones. She was the daughter of Don Rothstein and Rosy Erickson. Bridget was born and raised in St. Cloud, Minnesota. She graduated from Apollo High School in 1986. She was employed by St. Cloud Ear, Nose and Throat at the time of her passing.

Bridget’s greatest joy in life was her family. She shared a devoted marriage of 21 years with her husband, Mike and was a proud and loving mother to her daughter, Kylee. Her kindness, strength, warmth, and unwavering love touched everyone who knew her.

She is survived by her husband, Mike; daughter, Kylee; her mother, Rosy Erickson; and her siblings, Jeff Rothstein, Michele Boyd, Gary Gruba, Diane Gau, and Brian Rothstein. She also leaves behind many extended family members and friends who will cherish her memory and carry her love in their hearts.

Bridget will be remembered for her caring spirit, her dedication to her family and her strong will and perseverance when she battled cancer and the loved she shared will remain forever.

Her family finds comfort in knowing that she was surrounded by love during her final moments. If ever you find yourself being asked, “Do you want to build a snowman?” You should answer “ABSOLUTELY!”

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Kylee’s college fund at St. Cloud Financial Credit Union, American Cancer Society, or INDY Foundation located in Waite Park, MN