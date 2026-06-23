September 1, 1977 - June 21, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home

Melisa Mary Theis, 48, of St. Cloud, Minnesota, passed away on June 21, 2026.

Born in St. Paul, Minnesota, to John and Gayle (Janski) Rosha, Melisa grew up on the Rosha family farm in St. Augusta. She graduated from Tech High School in 1995 and went on to attend Winona State University, where she earned her Bachelor’s degree in Nursing. Melisa began her career as a Registered Nurse at the St. Cloud Hospital, working in the NICU and pediatric unit, doing what she loved most—taking care of children. Her greatest joy was her family, and she chose to work from home so she could remain close to her children and be an active part of their daily lives, finishing her Nursing career working for Illumifin.

Melisa was known for being a deeply loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend supporting everyone during their life events. She married Travis Theis of St. Cloud on June 19, 1999. For the last 25 years, her three children were the absolute center of her life. She spent endless hours attending and cheering them on at dance competitions, football games, softball games, and baseball events. Always willing to give back, Melisa was a happy volunteer who helped with nurseries and children's programs through various churches, proudly supporting her daughter Grace on her path to becoming a youth pastor.

Melisa is survived by her husband, Travis Theis; her children, Alexandra (25), Grace (21), and Noah (19); her parents, John and Gayle Rosha; her father-in-law, Ray Theis; her siblings, Jason (Lyndsey) Rosha and Erica (John Timmers); her beloved nieces and nephews; as well as her amazing aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and in-laws.

She was preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Carol Theis, her beloved grandparents Richard and Martha Janski and Arthur and Verena Rosha, and Aunt Lorraine Lunderby.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, June 29, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary Help of Christians Church in St. Augusta, MN. Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 28, 2026, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home on Veterans Drive in St. Cloud, MN, and for one hour prior to the service at the church.