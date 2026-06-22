October 9, 1950 - June 21, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home

Mary E. Kramer, age 75 of Pease, MN, passed away on June 21, 2026, at The Gardens of Foley. Funeral Services will be Thursday, June 25, 2026, at 11:00 AM at Bethel Christian Reformed Church in Princeton. Pastor Paul Mattson will officiate. Visitation will be at 10:00 AM prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Austin, MN.

Mary Ellen was born to John “Jack” and Verneel (Folkerts) Kramer on October 9, 1950, in Fort Dodge, IA. She grew up on the family farm the youngest of four children. Mary was very active in school activities, loved hanging out with her friends, and enjoyed the social life that school connections brought. She played the bass guitar in the Austin Symphony. Mary graduated from Austin High School in 1969 and then earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Minnesota. Mary worked with kids and preschoolers, Volunteers of America (1995-2009), as a nanny in India for a time; and started and ran Cornerstone, a housing shelter for homeless women and children. She met Steven Long at work in 1989, and they married on June 12, 1993, in Isle.

Mary’s hobbies included sailing, biking, hiking, reading, and writing her book. She and Steven went on multiple Caribbean cruises which included sailboat cruises. Mary enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s sporting events, their birthday parties, and watching them grow up. She was loving, thoughtful, faith-filled, creative, and selfless. Mary will be greatly missed as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to all who knew her.

Mary is survived by her husband, Steven Long; children, Matt (Reysol) Nelson, Erin (Aaron) Anderson, Luke (Katie) Nelson, and Kayla (Ryan) Schulz; grandchildren, Christian Flasch, Theis Nelson, Hunter Anderson, Hannah Anderson, Hayden Anderson, Lyle Nelson, Alex Majkrzak, Kevin Schulz, and Ava Schulz; sister, Bette Koeff of Osage, IA; and brother-in-law, Chuck Vlasaty of Austin.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Verneel Kramer; sister, Jean Vlasaty; brother and sister-in-law, John and Carla Kramer; and brother-in-law, Bill Koeff.