November 23, 1964 - June 16, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 AM Saturday, June 27, 2026 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Thomas L. Offerdahl, age 61, who passed away Tuesday surrounded by his family. Fr. Ronald Weyrens will officiate, with concelebrant, Fr. Thomas Graner, and burial will be at the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 PM to 7 PM Friday, June 26, 2026 and one hour prior to service, both at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Tom was born November 23, 1964 in Mayville, ND to Lyle and Kathryn (Haugen) Offerdahl, and the family later moved to Milaca. Tom met Diane (Nelson) working at the local Dairy Queen. They were married on June 21, 1986 and moved to the St. Cloud area. He was the business manager for St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church for more than 25 years, where he was involved in countless activities and events held at the church and school. Tom was a member of the Knights of Columbus Bishop Trobec Council and involved with the LeSauk Lions Club. Tom enjoyed volunteering, spending time with family, camping, visits to the North Shore, and hiking at state parks. He was a hard working and selfless man, generously devoting his time and talents to helping others.

Tom is survived by his wife, Diane of Sartell; children, Dan (Emily) Offerdahl of Bozeman, MT, Nicole (Josh Kolb) Offerdahl of Ham Lake, Bailey Offerdahl of Cottage Grove; granddaughters Stella and Piper; sister, Karen (Dustin) Johnson of Phoenix, AZ; brothers, Jim Haugen of Phoenix, AZ, Dan (Kristen) Offerdahl of Grand Forks, ND, Jerry (Tanya) of St. Cloud and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Coborn's Cancer Center and the Centracare Hospice team for their compassionate care of Tom.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Coborn's Cancer Center and St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church Building Fund.