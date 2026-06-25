November 23, 1949 - June 21, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home

Celebration of Life will be 2 PM Thursday, July 9, 2026 at Joy Christian Center for Sandra L. Bielecki, 76, who passed away Sunday June 21, 2026 at the Good Shepherd Community in Sauk Rapids. Rev. John Jose will officiate and visitation will be one hour prior to service at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Sandra was born November 23, 1949 in Hibbing to John “Yovi” and Ella Mae (Hosking) Shain. She lived in the St. Cloud area for over 30 years and worked at Walmart in customer service. Sandy’s favorite saying is “I love you to the moon and back”. She was a member of Joy Christian Center and St. Cloud Loyal Order of Moose 1400. Sandra enjoyed bingo, the casino, where she was a diamond member, the Minnesota Twins, Minnesota Vikings, cooking, traveling, exploring new areas, the outdoors, flowers, and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her significant other, Tom Garland of St. Cloud; children, David (Jenny Arteaga) Shain of St. Cloud, Michelle (John) Bielecki-Jose of St. Cloud, Todd Bielecki of Waite Park; grandchildren, Ryan, Jesse (Samantha) Jose, Jared Jose, Madalyn (Brandon) Kihne; great-grandchildren, Jack, Grace, Reese, Creed, Silas; and her close family friend, Andy Schoumaker of Waite Park.

Sandra was preceded in death by her parents and brother, John Shain.