January 28, 1936 - June 17, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00AM on Monday, June 22, 2026 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rice for Annette Legatt, 90 of St. Joseph and formerly of Rice who passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2026 at Arlington Place in St. Joseph. Rev. Greg Paffel will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 9-10:45AM on Monday at the church in Rice. Arrangements are entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Annette was born January 28, 1936 in St. Cloud to Victor & Alvina (Bohlsen) Omann. She married Harold A. Legatt on November 23, 1953 at St. Stephen’s Catholic in St. Stephen. Annette worked as the Postal Clerk at the Rice Post Office for many years until her retirement. She is a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rice and was active in the Christian Women. She is also a member of the St. Stephen Lions Club, Rice American Legion Auxiliary and the Benton County Historical Society. Annette liked to spend time walking, riding her bike and playing cards, she fried fish for the St. Stephen Lions fish fry for over 40 years. She enjoyed cooking and baking, especially Christmas cookies with her grandkids.

She is survived by her children, Susan Janski of Waite Park; Jerry (Sandra) Legatt of Rice; Mary Jo Legatt of St. Cloud; Ray (Lu) Legatt of Rice; Steve (Melissa) Legatt of Rice; siblings, Arlene Sauer of Sartell; Thomas Omann of Little Falls; Donald Omann of Rice; Rodney Omann of Rice; Donna Johannes of Holdingford; 12 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband of 70 years, Harold in 2024, and sister, Janice Brundage.

The family extends its deepest gratitude to the compassionate caregivers of Moments Hospice and Arlington Place for exceptional care, comfort, dignity, and kindness they provided. Our family will be forever grateful.

Memorials are preferred to the Parkinson’s Foundation.