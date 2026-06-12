May 7, 1938 - June 9, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home

Funeral Services will be 11:00 AM Wednesday, June 17, 2026 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Lloyd O. Orth, age 88, who passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center. Rev. Derek Wiechmann will officiate and burial will be at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, near Little Falls. Visitation will be one hour prior to service.

Lloyd was born May 7, 1938 in St. Cloud to Chester and Eleanor (Luebbesmeier) Orth. He worked as a stone cutter for Cold Spring Granite for 26 years. Lloyd was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. He enjoyed woodworking, working in his yard, fishing and hunting.

Lloyd is survived by his son, Lloyd, Jr. of Rice; sister, Bernice Kalusche of St. Cloud; and nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jonelle in 2023; siblings, Art (Lorraine), Delores (Kenny) Pinor, Alfred “Fritz” (Dolores), Wally (Virginia), Ervin (Flossie), Richard; and brother-in-law, Marvin Kalusche.