December 10, 1932 - June 8, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home

Donna Mae Wold, of rural Princeton, MN, passed away peacefully with family by her side on June 8, 2026, at the age of 93. Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM on Thursday, June 18, 2026, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 18977 17th Street, Princeton with visitation from 10:00-11:00 AM at the church. Interment will be at Our Savior's Cemetery in Princeton. Pallbearers will be Carl Wold, Matthew Wold, Anders Wold, Andrew Green, Sterling Korstad, and Brandon Karstens.

Donna was born on December 10, 1932, in Chickasaw County (New Hampton), IA, to Carl and Alvina (Amman) Johnson and grew up on the family dairy farm with her brothers, Cletus and Norman. She was baptized and confirmed at Jerico Lutheran Church in Jerico, IA. She attended country school near her home and graduated from New Hampton High School. Donna then received a teaching degree from Bethany Lutheran College in Mankato, MN and began teaching at parochial schools at Norseland Lutheran School in Norseland, MN, Our Savior’s Lutheran School in Princeton, MN, and St. Paul’s Lutheran School in Des Plaines, IL.

In 1958 Donna wed Gordon Wold, and they raised their four sons on the family dairy farm near Santiago, MN. Donna was an active and faithful member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, teaching Sunday School, coordinating AAL activities, enjoying sewing club, and serving as an organist. She was also an active volunteer of the Glendorado 806 VFW Auxiliary, Princeton Clothing Center, Princeton Tigers Band Boosters, and her boys' 4-H Club. She loved working with her hands in her garden, in her kitchen, and in her faithful red recliner where she made beautiful creations of embroidery. She is remembered by her loved ones as an ever practical and hard-working woman who was never known to raise a complaint. Donna passed on her appreciation for Norwegian sweets to her children and grandchildren, who will fondly remember how she always had a homemade treat on her counter for anyone who stopped by to visit.

Donna is survived by her sons, Daniel Wold of Minneapolis, Mark (Rebecca) Wold of Polk City, FL, John (Cathy) Wold of rural Princeton, and Paul (Karen) Wold of Minong, WI; grandchildren, Kaia, Carl, Kjerstin, Haley, Matthew, Kelci, Abby, and Anders; and 13 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Alvina Johnson; her husband, Gordon; brothers, Cletus (Mary) Johnson and Norman Johnson; and brother-in-law, Donald (Joyce) Wold.