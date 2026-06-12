December 7, 1969 - June 10, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home

Benjamin Allen Huhta, of Princeton, MN, was born in Wadena on December 7, 1969, the fourth son of Ernest and Naemi (Nevala) Huhta. He passed away in Park Rapids on June 10, 2026, at the age of 56 years.

He spent his childhood in Longview, WA and Sebeka, MN. Active, precocious, and prone to mischief, he usually landed with a grin, both feet on the ground.

He graduated from Sebeka High School in 1988, then spent ten years indulging various curiosities. First, he began studies in industrial technology and had jobs in scale model building and manufacturing quality control. Then, he took up the violin and embarked on music and teaching studies. He earned his bachelor of arts degree in music composition from Bemidji State University (1997), a bachelor of science in music education (2001), and a masters of education (2017).

In 1998, he married Janelle. Every day began with coffee. Every day contained love; friendship; laughter, or tears, or both; forgiveness; and sparks of mutual creative energy.

Nine children were given into Ben and Janelle's care in the coming years. Each one arrived at the right time and filled the house with more joy and laughter and energy to be channeled. Ben was a patient and tender-hearted father. He taught his children with hands-on experiences, action, and humor.

Ben tried his hand at everything and excelled at most. He built two houses and remodeled two houses for his family. He treated his guests to generous helpings of his soups and garlic bread. He played golf and tennis and hockey. He fixed violins, cars, leaky pipes, pipe organs, bikes, clogged drains, bald lawn patches, and broken furniture. He was well-read and knew thousands of songs. He wrote new music compositions and arranged many hymns for choir and instrumental groups.

Teaching music was a constant in Ben's adult life. Thousands of singers gathered under his baton in many places: school classrooms (Reisijärvi Opisto in Reisijärvi, Finland, public MN schools in Menahga, Clearbrook-Gonvick, and Milaca); community choirs; church music groups; and church camps. He made an effort to learn the name of every student that entered his classrooms.

Ben was a member of the Laestadian Lutheran Church of Elk River. He desired to live by faith in God, by the power of the gospel of Christ, and by the Holy Spirit in His living congregation. On June 10, he gained a new life, a life that knows no end.

Ben is survived by Janelle, his wife of 28 years; children, Laurel (Mitch) Loukusa, Meren (Carter) Parks, Laif (Amber) Huhta, Livie (Russell) Hillukka, Rylie (Josh) Strand, Soren, Kiri, and Bree; grandchildren, Hazel, Adria, Elsie, Cameron, Ingrid, and Vincent; brothers, Ernest, Jr. (Martha), Kevin (Stephanie), Andy (Barb), Steve (Nancy), Peter (Greta), and Paul (Beth); sister, Miriam Huhta Dozier; parents-in-law, Raino and Sarah Niemela; siblings-in-law; and nieces and nephews.

Ben was preceded in death by son, Oliver James; mother, Naemi Huhta; father, Ernest Huhta, Sr.; nephew, Wyatt Huhta; maternal grandparents, Leonard and Hinni (Alajoki) Nevala; and paternal grandparents, Victor and Martha (Byman) Huhta.

Service events will be held at the Laestadian Lutheran Church of Elk River, 8595 201st Ave. NW, Nowthen, MN 55330 or through an online broadcast feed at llcer.org. Schedule is as follows: Sunday, June 14, 2026: Visitation at 2:00pm with memorial program at 3:00pm. A repeat of the memorial program will be held at 5:00pm to accommodate more visitors, with visitation to follow from 6:00-7:00pm. Monday, June 15, 2026: Visitation at 10:00am and Funeral at 11:00am. The committal service will be private.

Condolences may be made at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Homes webpage. In lieu of funeral flowers, consider a tree (white pine or birch) or a full sun native prairie perennial. Please bring to Laestadian Lutheran Church in Nowthen during the service times listed above.