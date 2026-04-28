July 30, 1949 - April 25, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home loading...

Roger Francis Ahner, age 76 of Zimmerman, MN, passed away peacefully Saturday April 25, 2026, at home among family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, May 8, 2026, at 11:00 AM at Christ Our Light Catholic Parish, 11700 293rd Ave. NW, Princeton. Fr. Kevin Anderson will officiate. Visitation will be Thursday, May 7, 2026, from 5:00-8:00 PM at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Princeton and one hour prior to the Mass at the church on Friday. Burial will be at a later date at St. Pius X Catholic Cemetery in Zimmerman.

Roger was born to Max and Agnes (Kuehn) Ahner on July 30, 1949, in Watertown Village, MN. He married Candace (Nelson) Larson on March 11, 1978. They had two children who each sadly passed away at a young age, robbing him of the amazing father he was meant to be. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

Roger is survived by his siblings, Max (Kathy) Ahner, Sandra (David) Marty, Ralph (Cheryl) Ahner, Richard (Pat) Ahner, Steven (Mary) Ahner, David Ahner, Edward Ahner, Andy Ahner, John Ahner, and Adam (Shelly) Ahner; sisters-in-law, Louise Ahner and Barb Ahner; along with many beloved nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents, Max and Agnes; wife, Candace; son, Roger; daughter, Amber; brothers, Gerald, Kevin, Tom (Sandra), and Joe; sisters-in-law, Joanne and Susan; nephews, Tommy, Mark, and Josh; niece, Sherry; and great-niece, Roslyn.