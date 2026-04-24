July 22, 1932 - April 21, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home loading...

Helen Margaret (Olson) Stay, age 93 of Princeton, MN, passed away on April 21, 2026, at the Elim Wellspring Health Care Center of Princeton. Funeral Services will be on Monday, April 27, 2026, at 11:00 AM at Zion Lutheran Church in Princeton with visitation one hour prior to the service. Pastor Steve Tischer will officiate. Burial will be at Oak Knoll Cemetery in Princeton. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Princeton.

Helen was born to Gust and Ida (Lahti) Olson on July 22, 1932, in Foley. She graduated from Foley High School. Helen married Vernon Stay on December 27, 1952, at Maywood Covenant Church in Foley, and they were married for 55 years before Vernon passed away in 2008. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Princeton and Zion Circle. Helen enjoyed quilting and sewing. Her love of quilting included making and giving quilts to family members and friends until she was 92 years of age. As much as she enjoyed the quilting, the real joy was in the gifting. She also loved gardening and working on the farm, especially caring for the animals. In 1982 Helen completed her degree in nursing in addition to her busy life on the farm. Helen will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Helen is survived by her children, Sandy (Garry) Gray of Princeton, Sheila (Chad) Swanson of Alexandria, and Sheldon (Lisa) Stay of Aitkin; son-in-law, Kelly Clark of Zimmerman; 12 grandchildren, Clinton (Jodi) Gray, Darren (Mary) Gray, Amanda (Andy) Bowe, Jared (Jessica) Swanson, Kaylene (Jeramie) Riskey, Craig (Amy) Swanson, Tyler (Gina) Smethers, Blake Smethers, Wade (Katie) Smethers, Grace (Dylan) Frikken, Sam Stay (Alicia Schlenner), and Sally (Mike) Paul; 27 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; brother, Donald (Joanne) Olson; twin sister, Ruth Hopland; sisters, Millie Schimming, Jeanette Oakes, Mabel (Floyd) Schultz, and Judy Miller; and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Vernon; daughter, Patty Smethers; sister, Marie (Albin) Abramson; and brothers-in-law, Chester Hopland, Walter Schimming, and Bill Oakes.