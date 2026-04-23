January 16, 1959 - April 20, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home loading...

Jennifer Lynn Weller, age 67, who passed away Monday, at St. Cloud Hospital with family by her side. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, in St. Cloud.

Jennifer was born January 16, 1959 in Minneapolis, MN to Joseph and Kathleen (Butella) Weller. Jennifer loved to cook! She started cooking in the Twin Cities for various restaurants before moving to St. Louis, MO to take on a cooking position for more high-level culinary restaurants. She met Christine Whiting in East Battle Lake, MN and were in love for over 32 years. Jennifer and Christine then decided to move down to the St. Cloud area where she eventually retired. In her spare time, she loved to go fishing and camping. She also liked to stay home sometimes and watch her Twins and Vikings, even the Chicago Bears if she had family around.

Jennifer is survived by her partner, Christine Whiting; mother, Kathleen Weller; siblings, Peter Weller, Julie Weller, David Weller, Karin Sukal and Tom Weller; 15 nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her father, Joseph Weller.