March 1, 1944 - April 23, 2026

Funeral services will be 11:00AM on Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Everett Philipsek, 82 of Waite Park who died Thursday, April 23, 2026 at Sterling Park in Waite Park. Chaplain James Neppl will officiate and entombment will be at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation will be from 9-11AM on Tuesday at the funeral home in St. Cloud.

Everett was born March 1, 1944 in St. Cloud to Thomas & Frances (Przybytek) Philipsek. He married Catherine A. Kuklok at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud in 1965. Everett worked as a stone cutter for the granite sheds for many years until his retirement. He enjoyed spending time hunting, fishing and gardening.

He is survived by his children, Donald, Wayne & Russell all of Waite Park, June (Chad Kremers of St. Cloud; granddaughters, Ashley & Catherine Kremers, and sister, Hattie Laudenbach of St. Cloud.

He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, Catherine, siblings, Lloyd, Stanley, Tony, Leona Gould, Clara Niess.