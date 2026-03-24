October 30, 1976 - March 20, 2026

Via Benson Funeral Home Via Benson Funeral Home loading...

Dale Scott Reek, age 49, of Kimball passed away on Friday, March 20, 2026 at North Memorial Hospital.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 am on Monday, March 30, 2026 at River of Life Church, Cold Spring. Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 pm on Sunday, March 29 at church and one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in North Star Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN.

Dale was born on October 30, 1976 in Granite Falls, MN to Norman and Shirley (Sundquist) Reek. Dale married Heather Hemmesch, his high school sweetheart, on June 22, 1997. They lived in St. Cloud until 2014 when they moved to Kimball. Dale worked as a delivery driver at Spee-Dee Delivery for over 15 years before becoming an Electrical Wholesaler for Winlectric in Elk River, where he has worked for almost 20 years. Dale was a very social and outgoing person who will be remembered for his sense of humor. He was a talented handyman being able to fix just about anything. He enjoyed PC gaming, racing RC cars and most of all spending time with his family. Dale loved being with his kids, attending Veronica’s softball games, playing and spending time with Gavin, and going on trips.

Dale is survived by his wife of 28 years, Heather; children, Veronica and Gavin; mother, Shirley Reek; siblings, Debbie (J.R.) Stallings, Doug (Marian) Reek, Dan (Stacy) Reek, and Dena Reek; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Norman Reek and son, Darian Reek.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the family.