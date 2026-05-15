July 24, 1957 - May 11, 2026

Via Benson Funeral Home Via Benson Funeral Home loading...

Rochelle R. Taylor, age 68, of St. Cloud passed away on Monday, May 11, 2026 at her home.

A Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 PM on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Benson Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 3:00-4:00 PM at the funeral home.

Rochelle Renee Taylor was born on July 24, 1957 in Gary, IN to Oscar and Bessie (Mitchell) Donelson Sr. She grew up in Gary and raised her daughters there. She devoted her life to raising her daughters and as they grew up and attended college she decided to join them, earning her Bachelors of Science degree in Secondary English Education in 2000 from Indiana University NW. She went on to earn Masters Degrees in Secondary Education and Special Education. She worked for many years as a teacher in Gary, IN and Chicago, IL before retiring due to a health condition. Rochelle was very artistic and loved arts and crafts, especially drawing. She also loved writing, listening to music and singing. Her primary focus was always her family.

Rochelle is survived by her daughters, Shaquanda Taylor and Lakesha Taylor; grandchildren, Syan Lewis, Sayvon Spears, and Niqualos Spears; siblings, Callie M. Armstrong, Adrianne J. Donelson, and Darlene Williams.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and siblings, Betty R. Spires, Emma J. Harmon, and Oscar L. Donelson Jr.