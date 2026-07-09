July 12, 1962 – July 4, 2026

Via Benson Funeral Home Via Benson Funeral Home

Jim Bruemmer passed away peacefully on July 4, 2026, at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Please join us in celebrating Jim’s life on Saturday, July 18, 2026, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Moose Lodge. 1300 3rd St N Waite Park, MN 56387.

James William Bruemmer was born July 12, 1962, to Richard and Eleanor Bruemmer in St. Cloud, MN.

Jim spent his working career at St. Cloud State University, where he formed many friendships and was a valuable member of their crew. He will be dearly missed.

Jim is survived by his sister Kathleen (Jeff) Bennett, and his brothers, Daniel (Judy), Ronald (Irene), and Michael (Jayne). Along with several nieces and nephews, and their families.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, William and Robert.

In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation to the St. Cloud Humane Society.