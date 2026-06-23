September 20, 1956 - May 28, 2026

Via Benson Funeral Home Via Benson Funeral Home

Stephen J. Raetz passed away on May 28, 2026, at the age of 69.

A private celebration of life will be held.

Stephen John Raetz was born on September 20, 1956, in Minneapolis, MN to Raymond and Joan (Rougier) Raetz.

Stephen was a loving husband and father. He always had a deep passion for deer hunting, fishing, and golf. Deer Hunting has always been his biggest passion. Stephen loved spending time at the family cabin on Ten Mile Lake in Walker, MN, where he spent a lot of time doing all that he loved with his son and family. Stephen and Nancy often loved sitting and enjoying each other’s company. His son and him spent many weekends fishing for walleye, northern, and bass, playing golf, and ice fishing in the winter. Stephen had a favorite spot and knew exactly how to find it even if you blindfolded him.

He had a big love for Rock and Roll and baseball when he was younger. He loved watching his son play hockey through high school where he would sit behind the net and cheer him on. He had a nickname for his son called 5 hole and would remind him to keep it closed! He shared many funny moments with everyone. One that always stays instilled is the time his son hooked a big fish, and the line ran across his face as the fish pulled to the other side and his glasses dropped into the lake. His father Ray and him spent the entire day diving in the area he had marked looking for them where they later on did. He surely did not want to wear his sunglasses the entire week of vacation. He had a deep love for German Short Haired Pointers and loved his dog Petey. Stephen spent 30+ years in bakery sales and thrived in the industry where he retired from. He was a phenomenal salesman, and he was a great person with a big heart. He would help anyone that would ask. He always made sure people were taken care of and valued all of his friends and family as if they were all one big family. He will be missed by many.

Stephen is survived by his wife, Nancy; son, Michael; brother, Paul (Lucy) Raetz; sister, Mary (Randy) Mattheisen; nieces and nephews, Anthony (Ellie) Raetz, Jaqueline Raetz, Joan Mattheisen, Paul Mattheison, Ciera Raetz, and Olivia Raetz and his German Short Hair, Petey.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Joan Raetz.