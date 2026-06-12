April 14, 1936 – June 7, 2026

Via Benson Funeral Home Via Benson Funeral Home

Loving mother, grandmother, faithful wife of 66 years, Florence Jane Orth, age 90, St. Cloud, MN, died on Sunday, June 07, 2026, at the Saint Cloud Hospital.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on at 11am on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN.

Florence was born on April 14, 1936, in Royalton, MN to John and Rose (Lasota) Maruska. Florence was married to her late husband, Ervin E. Orth, on November 7, 1954, in St. Cloud, MN.

Florence dedicated more than 22 years to caring for others as a caretaker and Nursing Assistant at St. Scholastica Convent. Her remarkable energy and strong work ethic were evident in everything she did. A woman of deep faith, Florence was a devoted and active member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church.

She was an incredible mother who faithfully supported her children at their sporting events and activities. Florence enjoyed shopping and treasured celebrating holidays, especially birthdays and Christmas. She also loved trips to Las Vegas and trying her luck at the casinos. Sundays were reserved for cheering on the Vikings, and she was even known to place an occasional bet.

Florence will be remembered for her zest for life and her constant desire to stay active. Her independent spirit and determination were evident right up to the end, as she was still mowing her lawn in her final days. Her energy, strength, and love for life will be fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Survivors include her children, Alan (Mary Rohling) Orth of Sauk Rapids, MN; Terrence “Terry” Orth of St. Cloud MN; David Orth of St. Cloud, MN; Kim Orth-Dammann of St. Cloud, MN; and Steve (Stefie McNeely) Orth of Eden Prairie, MN; sister, Rose (Michael) Condon of St. Cloud, MN; stepbrother, George (Clara) Czech of Sauk Rapids, MN; eight grandchildren-Carrie (Jay) Galvin, Jill, Ashley (Nic) Molitor , Heather (Jason Clitty), Jesse (Michelle), Seth, Keegan, Gavin, and great grandchildren-Colton, Savannah, Mariam “Kia”, Annika, Cameron, Taylor, Haley, Bentley, Blake and Brodey, and Dakota.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ervin; stepbrothers, Edward, and Joseph; stepsisters, Bernice and Elanor.