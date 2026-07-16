September 13, 1955 - July 14, 2026

Via Benson Funeral Home Via Benson Funeral Home

Wanda J. Hegman, 70, passed away on July 14, 2026, at the St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by her loving family. A Celebration of Life for Wanda will be on Saturday, July 25 at Calvary Community Church. Visitation will be from 9am – 11am, with a service beginning at 11am. Burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery.

Wanda was born on September 13, 1955, in Benson, Minnesota to Marvin and Joyce (Watkins) Wahlstrom. At the age of 6, Wanda accepted Jesus as her Lord and Savior and lived her life displaying His love and compassion towards others. She graduated from Kerkhoven High School in 1973, where she enjoyed playing flute, cheerleading, and majorette. Upon graduation, she attended Willmar Community college and graduated from Bethel College in 1977, majoring in Theater and Elementary Education. In October of 1979, Wanda married the love of her life, Jerry Hegman, and together they had two children; Kellie and Kerrie.

Wanda carried on her love for education by teaching elementary school in the St. Cloud School District. She was the first CE Director at Calvary Baptist Church, and taught at Cherub Preschool for nine years, as well as St. Cloud Christian School for sixteen years. She also worked various part time jobs. Wanda was an impactful part of the Woman’s Ministry leadership team and will be deeply missed by her prayer warrior sisters. Throughout her life, she was a passionate disciple maker.

One of Wanda’s greatest joys was being a grandparent. She found delight in making crafts; especially cards and gifts for her loved ones. Wanda loved playing games and puzzles; as well as scrapbooking, biking, and reading.

Wanda is survived by her loving husband, Jerry, her two daughters; Kellie (Jake) Wedemeyer and Kerrie (Ryan) Schwertman; grandchildren; Addison, Jack, Andrew, Charlie, and Harvey; sisters; Donna (Bruce) Nelson, Marjo (Scott) Davis, and Ann (DeWayne) Boersma.

She was preceded in death by her parents; Marvin and Joyce; her brother, David; and granddaughter Brylee Schwertman.