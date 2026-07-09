November 26, 1943 - July 1, 2026

Via Benson Funeral Home Via Benson Funeral Home

Calvin “Cal” James Van Vickle, age 82, of St. Cloud, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2026 at his home.

There will be a visitation from 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm to celebrate Cal’s life on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN. Private burial will be at a later date in Brockway Township Cemetery,

Calvin was born on November 26, 1943 in St. Cloud, MN to William and Beatrice (McDougle) Van Vickle. He was married to Christy Staneart on January 8, 1993. Cal owned and operated a fleet of moving trucks which he sold after being diagnosed with cancer. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening flowers, caring for his lawn, reading, doing puzzles, and hosting an annual summer party with his family. Cal will be remembered for being helpful in any way he could to his friends and family and for always working hard.

Cal is survived by his wife Christy of St. Cloud; children, Norman Van Vickle of Princeton, Dean Van Vickle of St. Cloud, Blake Van Vickle of St. Cloud, Clint (Angie) Van Vickle of Sauk Rapids; and Charity (Michael) Kirchner of Sauk Rapids; siblings, Ida Marklowitz, of Sauk Rapids, Ron Van Vickle of Sauk Rapids, Patty Montag of Menahga, and Ella Gagnon of Sauk Rapids; grandchildren, Josh, Megan, Rachael, Brandon, Emily, and Lauren; great-grandchildren, Jakob, Aryka, and Eleanore.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Linda Hoffmann and Aurella Van Vickle.