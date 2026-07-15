June 23, 1969 - July 8, 2026

Via Benson Funeral Home Via Benson Funeral Home

Kristen Adam (Sufka) passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on July 8, 2026, at the age of 57. She was born on June 23, 1969, and lived a life of kindness, compassion, and genuine love for her family and friends.

Kristen will be remembered for her profound love of all things movies and music, as well as for her enjoyment of cooking, and traveling with her husband Glenn on fishing trips, other cross-country adventures, or being in the stands to see her Twins play baseball. Kristen always had time for everyone, and a had a true gift for making them feel special. No birthday, holiday, or milestone ever passed without a card from her arriving in the mail.

A proud graduate of St. Cloud State University, Kristen’s career was in customer service where her patience and compassion for others reflected the person, she was. She took pride in her work and made a lasting impression on those she served and worked alongside.

Kristen will be remembered for her graceful spirit, her heartfelt thoughtfulness, and seemingly endless amounts of love and laughter she so generously shared with everyone around her. She leaves behind countless cherished memories and will be deeply missed and forever remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing and loving her.

Kristen is survived by her husband Glenn Adam; step-daughter, Kaitlyn Adam (Nick); her brothers, Kurtis Sufka (Kelly) and Korey Sufka (Ana); niece Kaileigh Sufka (Logan); uncle, Jim LaSota (Adrian); step-mother, Connie Sufka; brother, Jay Sufka (Jasmine); godmother Stephanie Raab; godfather Bob Janski; and many other extended family members and close friends who will forever cherish her memory.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Susan LaSota and father, Richard Sufka.

A visitation and celebration of Kristen’s life will be held July 21st at Benson Funeral Home in St. Cloud, MN from 4:00-7:00PM. Funeral services will be held the following day, July 22nd at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church in St. Paul, MN with a 9:30 visitation followed by the funeral mass at 10:30. Memorials are preferred to St. Jude’s Children Hospital, or they may be directed to the family as well.

The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the caregivers, including M Health Fairview Masonic Cancer Clinic and St. Croix Hospice, who took such great care of her, family members, and friends whose compassion and support brought comfort to Kristen throughout her journey.